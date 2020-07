Amenities

MONTH OF FEBRUARY SPECIAL WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE RENTAL $1650.This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath which has been newly renovated. It has hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures and carpet .This spacious ranch style home has large bedrooms which is a plus with a rustic look. Bathroom also newly renovated with beautiful concrete counter tops and garden tub. This property is a must see and ready to go ASAP. Give us a call for more information.