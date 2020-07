Amenities

Quaint, guest cabin just Southwest of Dripping Springs on a quiet piece of land. Walk in the front door to an open living, dining, kitchen area with vaulted ceilings, country views, and a ladder up to a bedroom sized loft. Back downstairs step into a roomy bedroom with vaulted ceilings and pasture views. Large hall bathroom. Outside is a laundry room with washer and dryer and a fenced yard. Horses are allowed at an additional cost. Owner is a licensed Realtor in the State of Texas.