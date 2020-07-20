328 Shale CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool new construction

Great open concept floor plan in the Stonefield community. The home boasts granite counter tops, recessed lighting, breakfast area & walk in pantry. Master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet. The home has a sprinkler system for easy maintenance watering of the yard. Enjoy all the amenities that the community has to offer w/ Jogging/Biking path, play ground, community pool & more. Easy access to 35 & shopping. Be the first to live in this newly constructed beauty!