All apartments in Hays County
Find more places like 328 Shale CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hays County, TX
/
328 Shale CIR
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM

328 Shale CIR

328 Shale Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

328 Shale Cir, Hays County, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
new construction
Great open concept floor plan in the Stonefield community. The home boasts granite counter tops, recessed lighting, breakfast area & walk in pantry. Master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet. The home has a sprinkler system for easy maintenance watering of the yard. Enjoy all the amenities that the community has to offer w/ Jogging/Biking path, play ground, community pool & more. Easy access to 35 & shopping. Be the first to live in this newly constructed beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Shale CIR have any available units?
328 Shale CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hays County, TX.
What amenities does 328 Shale CIR have?
Some of 328 Shale CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Shale CIR currently offering any rent specials?
328 Shale CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Shale CIR pet-friendly?
No, 328 Shale CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hays County.
Does 328 Shale CIR offer parking?
No, 328 Shale CIR does not offer parking.
Does 328 Shale CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Shale CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Shale CIR have a pool?
Yes, 328 Shale CIR has a pool.
Does 328 Shale CIR have accessible units?
No, 328 Shale CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Shale CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Shale CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Shale CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Shale CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12
Wimberley, TX 78676

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXCanyon Lake, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXWimberley, TXLockhart, TX
Buda, TXBulverde, TXLago Vista, TXSchertz, TXHornsby Bend, TXBrushy Creek, TXMcQueeney, TXCibolo, TXManor, TXSelma, TXTimberwood Park, TXMarble Falls, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University