Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9955 Bammel North Houston Rd
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9955 Bammel North Houston Rd
9955 Bammel North Houston Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9955 Bammel North Houston Road, Harris County, TX 77086
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice spacious apartment. 1 bedroom and bath available. Prefer Senior citizens,and disabled persons only. Quiet area smoke free home. Nice and clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd have any available units?
9955 Bammel North Houston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd have?
Some of 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9955 Bammel North Houston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd offers parking.
Does 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd have a pool?
No, 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd have accessible units?
No, 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd has units with air conditioning.
