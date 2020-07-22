All apartments in Harris County
9819 Territory Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9819 Territory Lane

9819 Territory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9819 Territory Lane, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
No Flooding During Harvey!!! Super Cute David Weekley home, Two-Story with 3 Bedrooms & Two Full Baths. Open Floor Plan with Lots of Natural Light. Kitchen & Breakfast room Open up to the Family Room. Master Bedroom is located on the First Floor, Double Sinks in the Master Bathroom with a Garden Style Tub & Great CLOSET! Refrigerator and dishwasher included!! Home boasts high ceilings & private backyard space. Zoned to highly sought out Cy-Fair schools! Easy access to the beltway and 290. This is the home you have been waiting for, so make an appointment TODAY! Pets on case by case basis. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9819 Territory Lane have any available units?
9819 Territory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9819 Territory Lane have?
Some of 9819 Territory Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9819 Territory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9819 Territory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9819 Territory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9819 Territory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9819 Territory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9819 Territory Lane offers parking.
Does 9819 Territory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9819 Territory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9819 Territory Lane have a pool?
No, 9819 Territory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9819 Territory Lane have accessible units?
No, 9819 Territory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9819 Territory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9819 Territory Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9819 Territory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9819 Territory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
