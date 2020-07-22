9819 Territory Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No Flooding During Harvey!!! Super Cute David Weekley home, Two-Story with 3 Bedrooms & Two Full Baths. Open Floor Plan with Lots of Natural Light. Kitchen & Breakfast room Open up to the Family Room. Master Bedroom is located on the First Floor, Double Sinks in the Master Bathroom with a Garden Style Tub & Great CLOSET! Refrigerator and dishwasher included!! Home boasts high ceilings & private backyard space. Zoned to highly sought out Cy-Fair schools! Easy access to the beltway and 290. This is the home you have been waiting for, so make an appointment TODAY! Pets on case by case basis. No Smoking.