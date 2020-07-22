All apartments in Harris County
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:28 PM

9703 Crooked Wood Lane

9703 Crooked Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9703 Crooked Wood Street, Harris County, TX 77086

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Located in a quiet & secluded section of the Willowood Community, this completely remodeled 1-story home offers a rare combination of character & modern finishes! Gorgeous laminate wood flooring & tile grace the entire home! No carpet! Oversized family room w/vaulted ceilings & exposed brick fireplace is open to the kitchen & ideal for entertaining your guests! Gourmet Chef's kitchen w/beautiful granite counters, custom cabinetry, intricate tile backsplash, & refrigerator included is ideal for any family cooking needs! Large formal dining or study at the front of the house. Master Suite w/laminate flooring & 2 large walk-in closets offers an en suite bath w/updated granite counter & vanity, & HUGE walk-in shower w/updated tile surround! Secondary bedrooms w/laminate flooring & tons of closet space, share an updated secondary bathroom w/granite vanity & frameless walk-in shower w/sliding door! Private backyard is large & offers an extended covered patio to relax w/friends & family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 Crooked Wood Lane have any available units?
9703 Crooked Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9703 Crooked Wood Lane have?
Some of 9703 Crooked Wood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 Crooked Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9703 Crooked Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 Crooked Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9703 Crooked Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9703 Crooked Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9703 Crooked Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 9703 Crooked Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9703 Crooked Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 Crooked Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 9703 Crooked Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9703 Crooked Wood Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 9703 Crooked Wood Lane has accessible units.
Does 9703 Crooked Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9703 Crooked Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 Crooked Wood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9703 Crooked Wood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
