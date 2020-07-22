9703 Crooked Wood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Located in a quiet & secluded section of the Willowood Community, this completely remodeled 1-story home offers a rare combination of character & modern finishes! Gorgeous laminate wood flooring & tile grace the entire home! No carpet! Oversized family room w/vaulted ceilings & exposed brick fireplace is open to the kitchen & ideal for entertaining your guests! Gourmet Chef's kitchen w/beautiful granite counters, custom cabinetry, intricate tile backsplash, & refrigerator included is ideal for any family cooking needs! Large formal dining or study at the front of the house. Master Suite w/laminate flooring & 2 large walk-in closets offers an en suite bath w/updated granite counter & vanity, & HUGE walk-in shower w/updated tile surround! Secondary bedrooms w/laminate flooring & tons of closet space, share an updated secondary bathroom w/granite vanity & frameless walk-in shower w/sliding door! Private backyard is large & offers an extended covered patio to relax w/friends & family!