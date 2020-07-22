All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:26 PM

9622 Cane Creek Dr.

9622 Cane Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9622 Cane Creek Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c95b799031 ----
Great 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. This house offers a split floor plan with spacious living area with high ceilings, center fireplace, and sky light windows. The kitchen offers a great space to cook in with the dining room right off the kitchen. The master bedroom has high ceilings. The master bath has a huge soaking tub with separate newly remodeled shower and double sinks. This house has new paint, flooring and master bath that you MUST SEE! Come take a tour before it is gone.

12 month lease

Back Yard
Blinds
Carpet
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Fence
Front Yard
Garden Tub
Heat
Internet Ready
Pool
Skylights
Stove
Utility Room
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9622 Cane Creek Dr. have any available units?
9622 Cane Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9622 Cane Creek Dr. have?
Some of 9622 Cane Creek Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9622 Cane Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9622 Cane Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 Cane Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9622 Cane Creek Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9622 Cane Creek Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9622 Cane Creek Dr. offers parking.
Does 9622 Cane Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9622 Cane Creek Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 Cane Creek Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9622 Cane Creek Dr. has a pool.
Does 9622 Cane Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9622 Cane Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 Cane Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9622 Cane Creek Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9622 Cane Creek Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9622 Cane Creek Dr. has units with air conditioning.
