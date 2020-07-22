9622 Cane Creek Dr.

Amenities
Great 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. This house offers a split floor plan with spacious living area with high ceilings, center fireplace, and sky light windows. The kitchen offers a great space to cook in with the dining room right off the kitchen. The master bedroom has high ceilings. The master bath has a huge soaking tub with separate newly remodeled shower and double sinks. This house has new paint, flooring and master bath that you MUST SEE! Come take a tour before it is gone.
12 month lease
