9622 Cane Creek Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c95b799031 ----

Great 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. This house offers a split floor plan with spacious living area with high ceilings, center fireplace, and sky light windows. The kitchen offers a great space to cook in with the dining room right off the kitchen. The master bedroom has high ceilings. The master bath has a huge soaking tub with separate newly remodeled shower and double sinks. This house has new paint, flooring and master bath that you MUST SEE! Come take a tour before it is gone.



12 month lease



Back Yard

Blinds

Carpet

Ceiling Fan

Ceramic Tile

Disposal

Fence

Front Yard

Garden Tub

Heat

Internet Ready

Pool

Skylights

Stove

Utility Room

Washer / Dryer Hookups

Window Coverings