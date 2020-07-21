9422 Cheslyn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Exquisite home with 5 large bedrooms, 4 full baths with an open concept floor plan. Study with French doors, gourmet island kitchen, master with spa-like master bath, HUGE walk-in closet! Additional bedroom on 1st floor. Upstairs there are 3 more secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths, study nook with built-ins, & huge game room. The backyard oasis has extended covered patio with travertine tile & custom designed pool. Sprinkler system front and back. Rent includes pool & lawn maintenance. Great family neighborhood. Feeds into award winning Klein ISD schools! Minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Close to Grand Parkway and I-45.