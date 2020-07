Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large and Upgraded Corner Home in Windfern Meadow - Come take a look at this beautiful 5 bed, 2.5 bath and two story home. With five bedrooms, a full size living, dining, and den, entertain your guests and live comfortably in this gorgeous home.

You'll also be really well positioned in the city; just minutes from Beltway 8, 249, and 290.

The house is priced to rent quickly!



(RLNE4693928)