927 Valley Ranch Drive

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Katy right off of I-10 and 99 and has been completely renovated! You're basically getting a brand new home with new flooring and carpet, new paint, attractive granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and new stainless steel kitchen appliances! Private master suite is separate from the secondary bedrooms with a vaulted ceiling and a his & hers vanity. Spacious living room features a brick fireplace and high ceiling, nice sized secondary bedrooms and 2nd bathroom. Extra shelving in garage, large & shaded backyard, zoned to acclaimed Katy ISD schools! Close to restaurants, major shopping and entertainment venues. Neighborhood park, pool and tennis courts! *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income