Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:27 PM

927 Valley Ranch Drive

927 Valley Ranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

927 Valley Ranch Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Katy right off of I-10 and 99 and has been completely renovated! You're basically getting a brand new home with new flooring and carpet, new paint, attractive granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and new stainless steel kitchen appliances! Private master suite is separate from the secondary bedrooms with a vaulted ceiling and a his & hers vanity. Spacious living room features a brick fireplace and high ceiling, nice sized secondary bedrooms and 2nd bathroom. Extra shelving in garage, large & shaded backyard, zoned to acclaimed Katy ISD schools! Close to restaurants, major shopping and entertainment venues. Neighborhood park, pool and tennis courts! *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Valley Ranch Drive have any available units?
927 Valley Ranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 927 Valley Ranch Drive have?
Some of 927 Valley Ranch Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Valley Ranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
927 Valley Ranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Valley Ranch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Valley Ranch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 927 Valley Ranch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 927 Valley Ranch Drive offers parking.
Does 927 Valley Ranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Valley Ranch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Valley Ranch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 927 Valley Ranch Drive has a pool.
Does 927 Valley Ranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 927 Valley Ranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Valley Ranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Valley Ranch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Valley Ranch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Valley Ranch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
