Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in the heart of Katy! This bright and vibrant well kept 1 story home is conveniently located within minutes of I10, the Westpark Tollway and the Grand Parkway. You will love living with easy access to shopping, entertainment, and schools. High ceilings in the family room and an open dining/kitchen area make this a great home for entertaining. Make your appointment to see this one today!