All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9015 Serena Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9015 Serena Ln
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:29 AM

9015 Serena Ln

9015 Serena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9015 Serena Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9015 Serena Ln Available 11/15/19 9015 Serena Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1800
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Disposal, Dishwasher.

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Come check out this gorgeous two-story home located in Deerbrook Estates subdivision. Spacious living room with large windows that allow plenty of sunlight in. Its open kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and additional counter space. Also, cute breakfast nook.4 Big sized bedrooms and 2.5 spacious baths. Fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage. Very convenient location with easy access to 59, Beltway 8, dining and shopping! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2534093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 Serena Ln have any available units?
9015 Serena Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9015 Serena Ln have?
Some of 9015 Serena Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 Serena Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9015 Serena Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 Serena Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9015 Serena Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9015 Serena Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9015 Serena Ln offers parking.
Does 9015 Serena Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 Serena Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 Serena Ln have a pool?
No, 9015 Serena Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9015 Serena Ln have accessible units?
No, 9015 Serena Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 Serena Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9015 Serena Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9015 Serena Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9015 Serena Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
Palms at Chimney Rock
6700 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road
Houston, TX 77093

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine