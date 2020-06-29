8903 Aberdeen Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has great curb appeal. It sits on an oversized lot that backs up to the pool and park. There is a sprinkler system in front and back. Beautiful leaded glass front door with tile entry. Upgrades include wood floors, ceiling fans, upstaires room, covered patio, raised garden area, plantation shutters and crown molding through out the home. Across the street from a beautiful lake with a walking path and house backs up to the community recreational facilities with a play-ground. Home will be ready for more in end of July. We do not accept any pets.