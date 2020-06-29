All apartments in Harris County
8903 Aberdeen Park Drive
8903 Aberdeen Park Drive

8903 Aberdeen Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8903 Aberdeen Park Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has great curb appeal. It sits on an oversized lot that backs up to the pool and park. There is a sprinkler system in front and back. Beautiful leaded glass front door with tile entry. Upgrades include wood floors, ceiling fans, upstaires room, covered patio, raised garden area, plantation shutters and crown molding through out the home. Across the street from a beautiful lake with a walking path and house backs up to the community recreational facilities with a play-ground. Home will be ready for more in end of July. We do not accept any pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive have any available units?
8903 Aberdeen Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive have?
Some of 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Aberdeen Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive offers parking.
Does 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive has a pool.
Does 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8903 Aberdeen Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
