Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8743 Farm Ridge Ln
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

8743 Farm Ridge Ln

8743 Farm Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8743 Farm Ridge Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
8743 Farm Ridge Ln. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1409
Security Deposit: $1209
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,770
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage Disposal

Extras: Be the next to call this lovely house in the Deerbrook Estates subdivision home! This beauty has a nice sized living room that features a brick fireplace to warm up cold days. It also gets plenty of exterior light. Its also spacious kitchen has a cute island, a pantry and it comes with its stive/range, microwave, disposal, dishwasher and refrigerator ... It has 3 roomy beds and 2 full baths. The master bath comes with double sinks, a garden tub, a separate shower, and a walk-in closet! Priced to lease FAST. APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE1861066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 Farm Ridge Ln have any available units?
8743 Farm Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8743 Farm Ridge Ln have?
Some of 8743 Farm Ridge Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8743 Farm Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8743 Farm Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 Farm Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8743 Farm Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8743 Farm Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8743 Farm Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 8743 Farm Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8743 Farm Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 Farm Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 8743 Farm Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8743 Farm Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 8743 Farm Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 Farm Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8743 Farm Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8743 Farm Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8743 Farm Ridge Ln has units with air conditioning.
