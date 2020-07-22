Amenities
8743 Farm Ridge Ln. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1409
Security Deposit: $1209
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,770
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage Disposal
Extras: Be the next to call this lovely house in the Deerbrook Estates subdivision home! This beauty has a nice sized living room that features a brick fireplace to warm up cold days. It also gets plenty of exterior light. Its also spacious kitchen has a cute island, a pantry and it comes with its stive/range, microwave, disposal, dishwasher and refrigerator ... It has 3 roomy beds and 2 full baths. The master bath comes with double sinks, a garden tub, a separate shower, and a walk-in closet! Priced to lease FAST. APPLY NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE1861066)