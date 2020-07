Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Location Location Location. Short walk to school, community pool/playground. This house has 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, one formal dinning/living room. It has a nice split/open concept floor plan. Also, it has two car garage. Refrigerator is included. Large private backyard with no neighbors behind. Great for entertaining and family.