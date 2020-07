Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Incredible updates to this Kenswick one story home! Wood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light and modern colors. 2 closets in the master, double sinks, separate tub and shower in master bath, large laundry room and more! Make this your home today - available immediately!