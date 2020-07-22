Amenities

dishwasher concierge online portal carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge online portal

7575 Fallbrook Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1050

Security Deposit: $850

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $15

Water: $50

Sq Feet: 960

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator



Extras: Hey! Check out this lovely condo ready to be your home! Located in a gated community, this unit offers a nice sized living room, 2 broad bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Its kitchen has more than enough cabinets as well as countertop space. Also, the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are included! It is located near schools, grocery shopping, restaurants, and parks too! Do you want to see more? APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5686920)