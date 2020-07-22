All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7575 Fallbrook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7575 Fallbrook Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:19 PM

7575 Fallbrook Dr

7575 Fallbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7575 Fallbrook Drive, Harris County, TX 77086

Amenities

dishwasher
concierge
online portal
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
7575 Fallbrook Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1050
Security Deposit: $850
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $15
Water: $50
Sq Feet: 960
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Extras: Hey! Check out this lovely condo ready to be your home! Located in a gated community, this unit offers a nice sized living room, 2 broad bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Its kitchen has more than enough cabinets as well as countertop space. Also, the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are included! It is located near schools, grocery shopping, restaurants, and parks too! Do you want to see more? APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5686920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7575 Fallbrook Dr have any available units?
7575 Fallbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7575 Fallbrook Dr have?
Some of 7575 Fallbrook Dr's amenities include dishwasher, concierge, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7575 Fallbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7575 Fallbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7575 Fallbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7575 Fallbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7575 Fallbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 7575 Fallbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7575 Fallbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7575 Fallbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7575 Fallbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 7575 Fallbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7575 Fallbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 7575 Fallbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7575 Fallbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7575 Fallbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7575 Fallbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7575 Fallbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard
Katy, TX 77494
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine