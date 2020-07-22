All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:28 AM

6811 Winding Trace Dr.

6811 Winding Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6811 Winding Trace Drive, Harris County, TX 77086

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6811 Winding Trace Dr. Available 10/15/19 6811 Winding Trace Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $55
Sq Feet: 1318
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None included

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Do not miss the opportunity of living in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property. Kitchen with pantry, cabinets, plenty of space for a dining table and a view to the spacious living room. Bedrooms with carpet floors and great natural lightning! AND an attached garage for two cars. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE2544960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Winding Trace Dr. have any available units?
6811 Winding Trace Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6811 Winding Trace Dr. have?
Some of 6811 Winding Trace Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Winding Trace Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Winding Trace Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Winding Trace Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6811 Winding Trace Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6811 Winding Trace Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Winding Trace Dr. offers parking.
Does 6811 Winding Trace Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Winding Trace Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Winding Trace Dr. have a pool?
No, 6811 Winding Trace Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Winding Trace Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6811 Winding Trace Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Winding Trace Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6811 Winding Trace Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6811 Winding Trace Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6811 Winding Trace Dr. has units with air conditioning.
