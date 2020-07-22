Amenities
6811 Winding Trace Dr. Available 10/15/19 6811 Winding Trace Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $55
Sq Feet: 1318
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None included
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Do not miss the opportunity of living in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property. Kitchen with pantry, cabinets, plenty of space for a dining table and a view to the spacious living room. Bedrooms with carpet floors and great natural lightning! AND an attached garage for two cars. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE2544960)