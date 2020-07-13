All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane

6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Situated on an over 12,000 sq ft corner lot, this charming and spacious single-story home features an open-concept floorplan, hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, plantation shutters, three-car garage, and a backyard large enough for a pool while still maintaining ample green space! This home boasts a large master suite and ensuite bath that bring in beautiful natural light through multiple backyard-facing windows. Nestled in the highly desirable Lakes on Eldridge North - a tranquil and private gated community in West Houston, convenient to the Sam Houston Tollway, I-10, Highway 290, and the Energy Corridor. This serene and peaceful subdivision offers walking and jogging trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, a Junior Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts, and a playground. Transportation provided to Awty International, British, and Village schools. AC replaced in June 2018. Home has never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have any available units?
6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have?
Some of 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadowbrook
515 S Bender Ave
Humble, TX 77338
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road
Humble, TX 77338
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Memorial Towers
5400 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St
Houston, TX 77021
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine