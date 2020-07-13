6502 Monte Bello Ridge Lane

Amenities
Situated on an over 12,000 sq ft corner lot, this charming and spacious single-story home features an open-concept floorplan, hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, plantation shutters, three-car garage, and a backyard large enough for a pool while still maintaining ample green space! This home boasts a large master suite and ensuite bath that bring in beautiful natural light through multiple backyard-facing windows. Nestled in the highly desirable Lakes on Eldridge North - a tranquil and private gated community in West Houston, convenient to the Sam Houston Tollway, I-10, Highway 290, and the Energy Corridor. This serene and peaceful subdivision offers walking and jogging trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, a Junior Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts, and a playground. Transportation provided to Awty International, British, and Village schools. AC replaced in June 2018. Home has never flooded.