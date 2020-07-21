5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

NEVER FLOODED! POOL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Nestled in the luxurious resort-like gated community of Lakes on Eldridge North, this single story home welcomes you with a free-flowing floorplan, high ceilings, rich hardwood floors, and a sparkling pool and outdoor space that is perfect entertaining! The large master suite is complete with an ensuite bath featuring a standalone shower, separate soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. The oversized backyard offers a relaxing pool and spa with rock waterfall, fire pit, as well as ample green space for kids and pets to enjoy! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included, as well as lawn and pool maintenance, and a brand new roof was recently installed in July 2019! This serene subdivision offers walking and jogging trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts, and children's playgrounds. Transportation provided to Awty International, British, and Village schools.