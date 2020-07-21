All apartments in Harris County
5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:16 PM

5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive

5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
NEVER FLOODED! POOL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Nestled in the luxurious resort-like gated community of Lakes on Eldridge North, this single story home welcomes you with a free-flowing floorplan, high ceilings, rich hardwood floors, and a sparkling pool and outdoor space that is perfect entertaining! The large master suite is complete with an ensuite bath featuring a standalone shower, separate soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. The oversized backyard offers a relaxing pool and spa with rock waterfall, fire pit, as well as ample green space for kids and pets to enjoy! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included, as well as lawn and pool maintenance, and a brand new roof was recently installed in July 2019! This serene subdivision offers walking and jogging trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts, and children's playgrounds. Transportation provided to Awty International, British, and Village schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive have any available units?
5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive have?
Some of 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5736 Santa Fe Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
