The Boulevard at Deer Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access courtyard

YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Located in Deer Park ISD and minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options, our community offers a world of opportunity near the heart of Port of Houston, TX. Features like walk-in closets and wood-style flooring will make you proud to call any of our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to Beltway 8, Pasadena Freeway, and major employers like San Jacinto College and Port of Houston Authority makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Deer Park Station, spend a sunny afternoon outside with the family at Dow Park, or tee off with golfing buddies at ...