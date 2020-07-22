All apartments in Harris County
5423 Windham Springs Court
5423 Windham Springs Court

5423 Windham Springs Court · No Longer Available
5423 Windham Springs Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Outstanding peaceful cul-de-sac location, huge landscaped lot, oversized heated pool, covered patio for year round outdoor living, backs to green space. Fresh light European style interior. Grand entry with circular stairway. Gorgeous woodlike flooring throughout, easy maintenance, no carpet! Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and porcelain tile flooring. Master suite down has sitting area with 2nd fireplace, large closet w/ upper level storage. Spacious study downstairs. Bonus office or game room upstairs. 3 car garage with 5' extension and storage. Bring your picky clients and get ready for them to fall in love! Per owners and tenants: property DID NOT FLOOD during Harvey!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Windham Springs Court have any available units?
5423 Windham Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5423 Windham Springs Court have?
Some of 5423 Windham Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 Windham Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Windham Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Windham Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 5423 Windham Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5423 Windham Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 5423 Windham Springs Court offers parking.
Does 5423 Windham Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Windham Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Windham Springs Court have a pool?
Yes, 5423 Windham Springs Court has a pool.
Does 5423 Windham Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 5423 Windham Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Windham Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 Windham Springs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 Windham Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 Windham Springs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
