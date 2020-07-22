Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

5314 Mountain Forest Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Price: $1400

Security Deposit: $1200

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1520

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer and Washer connections



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Come see this gorgeous 3 beds 2.5 bath property! This two-story home has a beautiful spacious living room filled with sunlight. The spacious kitchen has more than enough cabinets, plenty of counter space and recently installed appliances. Nice fresh coat of paint throughout the house. Great sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors! Don't miss out on it. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY



(RLNE5185846)