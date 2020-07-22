Amenities
5314 Mountain Forest Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1520
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer and Washer connections
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Come see this gorgeous 3 beds 2.5 bath property! This two-story home has a beautiful spacious living room filled with sunlight. The spacious kitchen has more than enough cabinets, plenty of counter space and recently installed appliances. Nice fresh coat of paint throughout the house. Great sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors! Don't miss out on it. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE5185846)