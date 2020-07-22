All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:28 AM

5314 Mountain Forest Dr

5314 Mountain Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5314 Mountain Forest Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5314 Mountain Forest Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1520
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer and Washer connections

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Come see this gorgeous 3 beds 2.5 bath property! This two-story home has a beautiful spacious living room filled with sunlight. The spacious kitchen has more than enough cabinets, plenty of counter space and recently installed appliances. Nice fresh coat of paint throughout the house. Great sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors! Don't miss out on it. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE5185846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Mountain Forest Dr have any available units?
5314 Mountain Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5314 Mountain Forest Dr have?
Some of 5314 Mountain Forest Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 Mountain Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Mountain Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Mountain Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5314 Mountain Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5314 Mountain Forest Dr offer parking?
No, 5314 Mountain Forest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5314 Mountain Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 Mountain Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Mountain Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 5314 Mountain Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5314 Mountain Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5314 Mountain Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 Mountain Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5314 Mountain Forest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5314 Mountain Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5314 Mountain Forest Dr has units with air conditioning.
