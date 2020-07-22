511 Long Shadows Circle

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated game room bathtub

Great location! This spacious home is located on quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood . Cozy den with 2 story ceiling, elegant formal dining, spacious kitchen lots of lovely cabinets, plenty of counterspace, and lots of storage, breakfast with full view of the backyard. Large master bedroom on first floor has updated master bath with garden tub and shower, 2 vanities, large closet & sunroom. Upstairs game room ,3 bedrooms and second full bath. Minutes to The Woodlands, dining, shopping , hwys, and airport. Highly acclaimed Klein ISD. Available NOW!! Apply online to secure now. Call Deb White for details or to view. 832-922-2712



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.