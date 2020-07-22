All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 511 Long Shadows Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
511 Long Shadows Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 Long Shadows Circle

511 Long Shadows Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

511 Long Shadows Circle, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Great location! This spacious home is located on quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood . Cozy den with 2 story ceiling, elegant formal dining, spacious kitchen lots of lovely cabinets, plenty of counterspace, and lots of storage, breakfast with full view of the backyard. Large master bedroom on first floor has updated master bath with garden tub and shower, 2 vanities, large closet & sunroom. Upstairs game room ,3 bedrooms and second full bath. Minutes to The Woodlands, dining, shopping , hwys, and airport. Highly acclaimed Klein ISD. Available NOW!! Apply online to secure now. Call Deb White for details or to view. 832-922-2712

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Long Shadows Circle have any available units?
511 Long Shadows Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 511 Long Shadows Circle have?
Some of 511 Long Shadows Circle's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Long Shadows Circle currently offering any rent specials?
511 Long Shadows Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Long Shadows Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Long Shadows Circle is pet friendly.
Does 511 Long Shadows Circle offer parking?
No, 511 Long Shadows Circle does not offer parking.
Does 511 Long Shadows Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Long Shadows Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Long Shadows Circle have a pool?
No, 511 Long Shadows Circle does not have a pool.
Does 511 Long Shadows Circle have accessible units?
No, 511 Long Shadows Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Long Shadows Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Long Shadows Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Long Shadows Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Long Shadows Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528
Webster, TX 77598
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St
Houston, TX 77002
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street
Houston, TX 77054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine