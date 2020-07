Amenities

garage fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

What can I say except this house has just been completely painted interior, garage sheetrock installed, new carpet in the master, new toilets in both bathrooms, yard tended and ready for immediate occupancy. Great one story floorplan with almost 1900 square feet of living space. This property is in close proximity to 99, I-45, 249 and zoned to Klein ISD. Hurry....this one will not last long.