All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3111 Spring Flower Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3111 Spring Flower Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:08 AM

3111 Spring Flower Lane

3111 Spring Flower Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3111 Spring Flower Ln, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated home in Klein ISD!Big Backyard! - Newly renovated 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Klein ISD! Just minutes from 99, and Exxon's North Campus! No Carpet at All in This Home! Tiled living areas and bedrooms, and new handscraped laminate in all bedrooms! Split plan with 2 great sized bedrooms, and a study/office that could be a 4th with ample space and a closet! Open concept with formal dining, large living area with corner wood burning fireplace, and sky-high ceilings. Pretty eat-in kitchen with solid surface counters, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom with great laminate flooring, a perfect master bath with grand soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks, and huge walk-in closet! Lush backyard with patio area for all of your get-togethers! Make your appointment today to see this hard to find home in a great area!

(RLNE4710224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have any available units?
3111 Spring Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have?
Some of 3111 Spring Flower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Spring Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Spring Flower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Spring Flower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Spring Flower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane offer parking?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have a pool?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have accessible units?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77083
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr
Houston, TX 77064
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine