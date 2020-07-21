3111 Spring Flower Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated home in Klein ISD!Big Backyard! - Newly renovated 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Klein ISD! Just minutes from 99, and Exxon's North Campus! No Carpet at All in This Home! Tiled living areas and bedrooms, and new handscraped laminate in all bedrooms! Split plan with 2 great sized bedrooms, and a study/office that could be a 4th with ample space and a closet! Open concept with formal dining, large living area with corner wood burning fireplace, and sky-high ceilings. Pretty eat-in kitchen with solid surface counters, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom with great laminate flooring, a perfect master bath with grand soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks, and huge walk-in closet! Lush backyard with patio area for all of your get-togethers! Make your appointment today to see this hard to find home in a great area!



(RLNE4710224)