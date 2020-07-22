All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2606 N Hidden Shore Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 10:42 PM

2606 N Hidden Shore Drive

2606 Hidden Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2606 Hidden Shore Dr, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Who doesn't love a home in a gated community zoned to highly acclaimed Katy schools? This amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, game room, study, formal dining, 3 car garage home with nicely landscaped backyard featuring a relaxing pool and spa can be yours. Game room and study feature built ins. Wet bar that makes this home perfect for entertaining. High ceilings and a gorgeous entryway that draws your attention to the wall of windows behind which your gaze is drawn to the pool and spa. Standing in the front yard, you can see the lake. How serene is that? Conveniently located to Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway. Energy Corridor, Katy Mills Mall, Memorial City Mall, La Centerra, and City Centre are all just minutes away. This home has no back neighbors. No flooding at this home or property. Owners hope that you will enjoy the home and area as much as they did. Schedule your private showing today; this one is sure to be scooped up quickly. BRAND NEW ROOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive have any available units?
2606 N Hidden Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive have?
Some of 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 N Hidden Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive has accessible units.
Does 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2606 N Hidden Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Tuscany Gate Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine