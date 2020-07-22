2606 N Hidden Shore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Who doesn't love a home in a gated community zoned to highly acclaimed Katy schools? This amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, game room, study, formal dining, 3 car garage home with nicely landscaped backyard featuring a relaxing pool and spa can be yours. Game room and study feature built ins. Wet bar that makes this home perfect for entertaining. High ceilings and a gorgeous entryway that draws your attention to the wall of windows behind which your gaze is drawn to the pool and spa. Standing in the front yard, you can see the lake. How serene is that? Conveniently located to Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway. Energy Corridor, Katy Mills Mall, Memorial City Mall, La Centerra, and City Centre are all just minutes away. This home has no back neighbors. No flooding at this home or property. Owners hope that you will enjoy the home and area as much as they did. Schedule your private showing today; this one is sure to be scooped up quickly. BRAND NEW ROOF