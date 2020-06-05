2547 Honey Walnut Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage new construction

NEW HOME! Great opportunity to live in a fabulous 4/bed/2bath/2 car garage home that has never been lived in! Property has much to offer including soaring upgraded 9 foot ceilings, large island kitchen featuring 42" cabinets & large island with breakfast bar is open to living room and dining room, recess lighting throughout in common areas, new appliances, large walk in closet in master, master bath has double sinks and large garden tub, large covered patio and fully fenced backyard, double pane glass windows, efficient a/c system with programmable touch screen thermostat, radiant barrier in attic, auto garage door opener, beautiful neighborhood with sidewalks for those evening or early morning strolls and a nice playground for the kids.