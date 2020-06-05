All apartments in Harris County
2547 Honey Walnut Trail

2547 Honey Walnut Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2547 Honey Walnut Trl, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
new construction
NEW HOME! Great opportunity to live in a fabulous 4/bed/2bath/2 car garage home that has never been lived in! Property has much to offer including soaring upgraded 9 foot ceilings, large island kitchen featuring 42" cabinets & large island with breakfast bar is open to living room and dining room, recess lighting throughout in common areas, new appliances, large walk in closet in master, master bath has double sinks and large garden tub, large covered patio and fully fenced backyard, double pane glass windows, efficient a/c system with programmable touch screen thermostat, radiant barrier in attic, auto garage door opener, beautiful neighborhood with sidewalks for those evening or early morning strolls and a nice playground for the kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 Honey Walnut Trail have any available units?
2547 Honey Walnut Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2547 Honey Walnut Trail have?
Some of 2547 Honey Walnut Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2547 Honey Walnut Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2547 Honey Walnut Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 Honey Walnut Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2547 Honey Walnut Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2547 Honey Walnut Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2547 Honey Walnut Trail offers parking.
Does 2547 Honey Walnut Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2547 Honey Walnut Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 Honey Walnut Trail have a pool?
No, 2547 Honey Walnut Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2547 Honey Walnut Trail have accessible units?
No, 2547 Honey Walnut Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 Honey Walnut Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2547 Honey Walnut Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2547 Honey Walnut Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2547 Honey Walnut Trail has units with air conditioning.
