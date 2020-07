Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool tennis court

Lovely updated home on quiet culdesac in highly desired Oak Park Trails zoned to excellent schools! Fresh paint and hardwoods throughout. Study could be 4th bedroom. Updated kitchen counters, cabinets, stainless appliances. Formal living and dining. Open kit/break/den. Ceiling fans on remotes. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Sprinkler sys, private backyard w/patio. Neighborhood pool, tennis and park. Available for immediate move in.