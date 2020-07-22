Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

23106 Tindarey Falls Ln Available 12/01/19 BRAND NEW 3/2 CONSTRUCTION IN KATY ISD! - Lennar Homes Fairfield Collection "Northbrook" plan/Elevation "G" in the Beautifully Master Planned Community of Elyson! Home features 1,838 SF - 3/2/2 - Very Open and Spacious Floor Plan! Home features Large Family Room that Looks out onto Covered Back Patio! Master Suite Located at Back of Home. Very Spacious and Open Kitchen with Island and Dining Room! Study Located at Front of Home. Upgraded Tile and Kitchen Backsplash Included! Gas Stub at Back Patio! Ceiling Fans; 18'' Tile Floors;Brushed Nickle light fixtures, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds; Fully Sodded Yards; Covered Patio. Energy Efficient w/16 SEER HVAC, Radiant Barrier Roof & MORE!

Everythings Included, and every rooms connected: The Connected Home by Lennar is the first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design that keeps you connected to the most desirable technology brand devices.

Extra features:

o Ring Video Doorbell

o Smart Lock

o Hands-free voice commands to Alexa

o Thermostat



(RLNE4404160)