Harris County, TX
23106 Tindarey Falls Ln
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

23106 Tindarey Falls Ln

23106 Tindarey Falls Ln · No Longer Available
Location

23106 Tindarey Falls Ln, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
23106 Tindarey Falls Ln Available 12/01/19 BRAND NEW 3/2 CONSTRUCTION IN KATY ISD! - Lennar Homes Fairfield Collection "Northbrook" plan/Elevation "G" in the Beautifully Master Planned Community of Elyson! Home features 1,838 SF - 3/2/2 - Very Open and Spacious Floor Plan! Home features Large Family Room that Looks out onto Covered Back Patio! Master Suite Located at Back of Home. Very Spacious and Open Kitchen with Island and Dining Room! Study Located at Front of Home. Upgraded Tile and Kitchen Backsplash Included! Gas Stub at Back Patio! Ceiling Fans; 18'' Tile Floors;Brushed Nickle light fixtures, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds; Fully Sodded Yards; Covered Patio. Energy Efficient w/16 SEER HVAC, Radiant Barrier Roof & MORE!
Everythings Included, and every rooms connected: The Connected Home by Lennar is the first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design that keeps you connected to the most desirable technology brand devices.
Extra features:
o Ring Video Doorbell
o Smart Lock
o Hands-free voice commands to Alexa
o Thermostat

(RLNE4404160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

