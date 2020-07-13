All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Sunrise at Atascocita

7850 FM-1960 E · (281) 612-7297
Location

7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX 77346

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0508 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 0313 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0401 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,390

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunrise at Atascocita.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
online portal
package receiving
playground
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall. With easy access to nearby shopping, fine dining, schools and entertainment, Sunrise at Atascocita can be your stepping stone to fun and excitement in Humble. \n\nYou will surely fall in love, the minute you walk through the front door. With five different floor plans to choose from, Sunrise at Atascocita has made it effortless to find the home that fits your needs. You can choose from 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans all equipped with foyers, frost free refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces in select units, and more!\n\nBeyond the beauty of each apartment home at Sunrise at Atascocita, is a recreation-rich setting to entice outdoor enthusiasts. Enjoy some fun in the sun and take a dip in our sparkling swimming pools, stay fit in our fitness center or enjoy a walk along our beautiful landscaped grounds. Come see why Sunrise at Atascocita is the perfect place for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18 yrs.
Deposit: ($200 - 1Bd.), $300 - 2 bd., ($400 - 3 Bd.)
Move-in Fees: $75.00 Admin. Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 40 lbs. and some restricted breeds.
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: On patio or balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunrise at Atascocita have any available units?
Sunrise at Atascocita has 4 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sunrise at Atascocita have?
Some of Sunrise at Atascocita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunrise at Atascocita currently offering any rent specials?
Sunrise at Atascocita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunrise at Atascocita pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunrise at Atascocita is pet friendly.
Does Sunrise at Atascocita offer parking?
Yes, Sunrise at Atascocita offers parking.
Does Sunrise at Atascocita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunrise at Atascocita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunrise at Atascocita have a pool?
Yes, Sunrise at Atascocita has a pool.
Does Sunrise at Atascocita have accessible units?
No, Sunrise at Atascocita does not have accessible units.
Does Sunrise at Atascocita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunrise at Atascocita has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunrise at Atascocita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunrise at Atascocita has units with air conditioning.
