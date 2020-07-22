All apartments in Harris County
21807 Silver Blueberry Trail
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:51 PM

21807 Silver Blueberry Trail

21807 Silver Blueberry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

21807 Silver Blueberry Trail, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
(updated photos coming soon) This two story homes offers a desirable floor plan with crown molding and high ceilings. Huge island in kitchen with 42' cabinets with pass through that overlooks the Dining Room. Backyard features a covered patio with ceiling fan, pergola and pool. Good size bedrooms with ample closet space. Master Bedroom has a sitting area. Master Bathroom has separate shower and tub! Make this yours today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail have any available units?
21807 Silver Blueberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail have?
Some of 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
21807 Silver Blueberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail is pet friendly.
Does 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail offer parking?
No, 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail does not offer parking.
Does 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail have a pool?
Yes, 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail has a pool.
Does 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 21807 Silver Blueberry Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
