21807 Silver Blueberry Trail

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool ceiling fan

(updated photos coming soon) This two story homes offers a desirable floor plan with crown molding and high ceilings. Huge island in kitchen with 42' cabinets with pass through that overlooks the Dining Room. Backyard features a covered patio with ceiling fan, pergola and pool. Good size bedrooms with ample closet space. Master Bedroom has a sitting area. Master Bathroom has separate shower and tub! Make this yours today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



