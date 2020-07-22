Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21319 Sweet Grass Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21319 Sweet Grass Ln
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21319 Sweet Grass Ln
21319 Sweet Grass Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21319 Sweet Grass Lane, Harris County, TX 77375
Amenities
in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
This cottage style house is located in Tomball and . Located in the Sugarberry Place subdivision that has several playgrounds and clubhouse with a pool. This cozy cottage will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21319 Sweet Grass Ln have any available units?
21319 Sweet Grass Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 21319 Sweet Grass Ln have?
Some of 21319 Sweet Grass Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21319 Sweet Grass Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21319 Sweet Grass Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21319 Sweet Grass Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21319 Sweet Grass Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 21319 Sweet Grass Ln offer parking?
No, 21319 Sweet Grass Ln does not offer parking.
Does 21319 Sweet Grass Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21319 Sweet Grass Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21319 Sweet Grass Ln have a pool?
Yes, 21319 Sweet Grass Ln has a pool.
Does 21319 Sweet Grass Ln have accessible units?
No, 21319 Sweet Grass Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21319 Sweet Grass Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 21319 Sweet Grass Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21319 Sweet Grass Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21319 Sweet Grass Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine