21035 Hidden Bridle Court

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113953?source=marketing



Price: $1600

Security Deposit: $1400

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2100

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Disposal.



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Come check out this gorgeous property in Northridge Park subdivision and make it your home! You'll love its high ceiling in the formal living area. This beauty has a large kitchen that has more than enough cabinets, counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Also, 4 spacious bedrooms, game room upstairs can be used as an additional bedroom. Many amenities around the subdivision. Two car attached garage and there's also a nice playground in cul-de-sac in front of the house.



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.