21035 Hidden Bridle Court

Price: $1600
Security Deposit: $1400
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2100
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Disposal.
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Come check out this gorgeous property in Northridge Park subdivision and make it your home! You'll love its high ceiling in the formal living area. This beauty has a large kitchen that has more than enough cabinets, counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Also, 4 spacious bedrooms, game room upstairs can be used as an additional bedroom. Many amenities around the subdivision. Two car attached garage and there's also a nice playground in cul-de-sac in front of the house.
