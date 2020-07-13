All apartments in Harris County
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:25 AM

21035 Hidden Bridle Court

21035 Hidden Bridle Court · No Longer Available
Location

21035 Hidden Bridle Court, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113953?source=marketing

Price: $1600
Security Deposit: $1400
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2100
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Disposal.

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Come check out this gorgeous property in Northridge Park subdivision and make it your home! You'll love its high ceiling in the formal living area. This beauty has a large kitchen that has more than enough cabinets, counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Also, 4 spacious bedrooms, game room upstairs can be used as an additional bedroom. Many amenities around the subdivision. Two car attached garage and there's also a nice playground in cul-de-sac in front of the house.

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

