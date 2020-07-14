All apartments in Harris County
2002 Opal Springs
2002 Opal Springs

2002 Opal Springs Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Opal Springs Ct, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a2be38e0d6 ----
Located in the highly desirable Prestigious Lakes of Buckingham, this home is the epitome of elegance. The manned entry gate, cul-de-sac location and no backyard neighbors ensure utmost privacy. Through the foyer you will find a bright and open den that overlooks the glistening pool. The open kitchen with a chef in mind has tons of storage and gorgeous appliances. The large master retreat is located downstairs for privacy with a beautiful view of the pool and the master bathroom has plenty of space with double vanities, a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Don\'t forget to check out the fully customized closet, a shoppers dream! Upstairs you\'ll find 4 more spacious guest rooms, 2 full baths and a secondary living room that overlooks the foyer. Appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer are included as well as pool maintenance! This home is located in highly sought after Katy ISD, and is conveniently located near I-10, Grand Parkway, and Westpark Tollway.

One Year

Controlled Access
10\' Ceilings
3 Car Garage
Access Gate
Back Yard
Blinds
Bonus Room
Breakfast Room
Cable
Carpet
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Community Pool
Cul De Sac
Disposal
Dryer
Dual Vanity
Electric Dryer
Fence
Fireplace In Living Room
First Floor Bedroom
First Floor Master
Front Yard
Garage
Gas Fireplace
Gas Heating
Heat
Heating
Hot Tub
Island
Jetted Tub
Master Bedroom
One Fireplace
Open Design
Oven
Pool
Pool Care
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Secure
Walk In Closet(S)
Washer
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Opal Springs have any available units?
2002 Opal Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2002 Opal Springs have?
Some of 2002 Opal Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Opal Springs currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Opal Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Opal Springs pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Opal Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2002 Opal Springs offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Opal Springs offers parking.
Does 2002 Opal Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 Opal Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Opal Springs have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Opal Springs has a pool.
Does 2002 Opal Springs have accessible units?
No, 2002 Opal Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Opal Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Opal Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Opal Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2002 Opal Springs has units with air conditioning.
