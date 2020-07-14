2002 Opal Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a2be38e0d6 ----

Located in the highly desirable Prestigious Lakes of Buckingham, this home is the epitome of elegance. The manned entry gate, cul-de-sac location and no backyard neighbors ensure utmost privacy. Through the foyer you will find a bright and open den that overlooks the glistening pool. The open kitchen with a chef in mind has tons of storage and gorgeous appliances. The large master retreat is located downstairs for privacy with a beautiful view of the pool and the master bathroom has plenty of space with double vanities, a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Don\'t forget to check out the fully customized closet, a shoppers dream! Upstairs you\'ll find 4 more spacious guest rooms, 2 full baths and a secondary living room that overlooks the foyer. Appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer are included as well as pool maintenance! This home is located in highly sought after Katy ISD, and is conveniently located near I-10, Grand Parkway, and Westpark Tollway.



One Year



Controlled Access

10\' Ceilings

3 Car Garage

Access Gate

Back Yard

Blinds

Bonus Room

Breakfast Room

Cable

Carpet

Ceramic Tile

City Water

Community Pool

Cul De Sac

Disposal

Dryer

Dual Vanity

Electric Dryer

Fence

Fireplace In Living Room

First Floor Bedroom

First Floor Master

Front Yard

Garage

Gas Fireplace

Gas Heating

Heat

Heating

Hot Tub

Island

Jetted Tub

Master Bedroom

One Fireplace

Open Design

Oven

Pool

Pool Care

Possible With Approval

Public Sewer

Range

Secure

Walk In Closet(S)

Washer

Washer / Dryer Hookups

Washing Machine