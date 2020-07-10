20010 Fort Dodge Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage concierge fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal

20010 Fort Dodge - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Price: $1400

Security Deposit: $1200

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1600

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal



Extras: Come see this corner lot gem in the Sundown subdivision and make it your next home! You'll love its open floor plan. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and additional counter space, there's also a cute breakfast bar and a whole view of the very large living room. This beauty also has a fireplace, pretty useful for the coming cold days. 3 carpet floor bedrooms and 2 roomy full baths. Huge fenced backyard, 2 car garage, and more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



