All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 20010 Fort Dodge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
20010 Fort Dodge Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:32 AM

20010 Fort Dodge Dr

20010 Fort Dodge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20010 Fort Dodge Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
20010 Fort Dodge - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1186630?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

*** $100 LEASING BONUS TO AGENTS ***

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1600
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Extras: Come see this corner lot gem in the Sundown subdivision and make it your next home! You'll love its open floor plan. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and additional counter space, there's also a cute breakfast bar and a whole view of the very large living room. This beauty also has a fireplace, pretty useful for the coming cold days. 3 carpet floor bedrooms and 2 roomy full baths. Huge fenced backyard, 2 car garage, and more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE3582302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20010 Fort Dodge Dr have any available units?
20010 Fort Dodge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20010 Fort Dodge Dr have?
Some of 20010 Fort Dodge Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20010 Fort Dodge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20010 Fort Dodge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20010 Fort Dodge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20010 Fort Dodge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20010 Fort Dodge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20010 Fort Dodge Dr offers parking.
Does 20010 Fort Dodge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20010 Fort Dodge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20010 Fort Dodge Dr have a pool?
No, 20010 Fort Dodge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20010 Fort Dodge Dr have accessible units?
No, 20010 Fort Dodge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20010 Fort Dodge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20010 Fort Dodge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20010 Fort Dodge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20010 Fort Dodge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
The Hayworth
1414 Wood Hollow Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3
Webster, TX 77598
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine