Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

19922 Maple Point Court

19922 Maple Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

19922 Maple Point Court, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
If you are looking for a house ready to move in, this is the one. Wonderfully maintained property with upgraded kitchen, fresh paint all over the house, no carpet, and appliances included in rent price. This three bedrooms, two and a half bathroom house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac, which provides plenty of privacy. The floor plan flows very well, with an open area between kitchen and living room. The game room is very well located between the secondary bedrooms on the second floor. It boasts a large backyard, great for entertaining. With easy access to Highway 6, Highway 99, 290, and I-10, and plenty of shops and restaurants just a few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

