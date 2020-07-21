19922 Maple Point Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

If you are looking for a house ready to move in, this is the one. Wonderfully maintained property with upgraded kitchen, fresh paint all over the house, no carpet, and appliances included in rent price. This three bedrooms, two and a half bathroom house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac, which provides plenty of privacy. The floor plan flows very well, with an open area between kitchen and living room. The game room is very well located between the secondary bedrooms on the second floor. It boasts a large backyard, great for entertaining. With easy access to Highway 6, Highway 99, 290, and I-10, and plenty of shops and restaurants just a few minutes away.