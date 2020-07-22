19800 Parkwood Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Residents love living at the Legacy Village Apartment Homes due to the convenient access to desirable amenities. Spend a day relaxing by one of our three pools, working out in our state-of-the-art fitness center, and catching up with neighbors in our amazing clubhouse and rec room. Find the apartment that fits your lifestyle from our wide variety of floor plans. Stylish apartment homes feature private balconies and patios, large closets, and other thoughtful details like built-in bookcases.