Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19800 Parkwood Boulevard

19800 Packwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19800 Packwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Residents love living at the Legacy Village Apartment Homes due to the convenient access to desirable amenities. Spend a day relaxing by one of our three pools, working out in our state-of-the-art fitness center, and catching up with neighbors in our amazing clubhouse and rec room. Find the apartment that fits your lifestyle from our wide variety of floor plans. Stylish apartment homes feature private balconies and patios, large closets, and other thoughtful details like built-in bookcases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19800 Parkwood Boulevard have any available units?
19800 Parkwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19800 Parkwood Boulevard have?
Some of 19800 Parkwood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19800 Parkwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
19800 Parkwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19800 Parkwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 19800 Parkwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19800 Parkwood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 19800 Parkwood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 19800 Parkwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19800 Parkwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19800 Parkwood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 19800 Parkwood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 19800 Parkwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 19800 Parkwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 19800 Parkwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 19800 Parkwood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19800 Parkwood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 19800 Parkwood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
