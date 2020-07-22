All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:03 AM

19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive

19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Grand house ready to be made a HOME! This four bedroom offers generous space! Kitchen with granite counters and updated back splash! Relax on the private terrace off the Master Bedroom overlooking the pool! Media Room for your entertainment! Make your appointment TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive have any available units?
19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive have?
Some of 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
