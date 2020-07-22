19531 Enchanted Oaks Drive, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Grand house ready to be made a HOME! This four bedroom offers generous space! Kitchen with granite counters and updated back splash! Relax on the private terrace off the Master Bedroom overlooking the pool! Media Room for your entertainment! Make your appointment TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
