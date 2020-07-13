Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:11 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18715 Scented Candle Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18715 Scented Candle Way, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 stories home in a gated community. Nicely updated, kitchen features granite countertop, 42" cabinet. Tile in the living room. Please schedule your showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18715 Scented Candle Way have any available units?
18715 Scented Candle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 18715 Scented Candle Way have?
Some of 18715 Scented Candle Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18715 Scented Candle Way currently offering any rent specials?
18715 Scented Candle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18715 Scented Candle Way pet-friendly?
No, 18715 Scented Candle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 18715 Scented Candle Way offer parking?
Yes, 18715 Scented Candle Way offers parking.
Does 18715 Scented Candle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18715 Scented Candle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18715 Scented Candle Way have a pool?
No, 18715 Scented Candle Way does not have a pool.
Does 18715 Scented Candle Way have accessible units?
No, 18715 Scented Candle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18715 Scented Candle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18715 Scented Candle Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18715 Scented Candle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18715 Scented Candle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
