18507 South Raven Shore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18507 South Raven Shore Drive

18507 South Raven Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18507 South Raven Shore Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
playground
pool
pet friendly
This flawless beauty is available immediately and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Located in the prominent Bridgeland master community. Elegant wood flooring and tile grace most of the home, secondary bedrooms have clean, carpeted flooring. Open living area with a tall ceiling &amp;amp; gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite top, stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features large windows emitting natural sunlight. Elegant touches in entire home, ceiling fans in all bedrooms! Community features a swimming pool, exercise room, jogging trails, dog park and many playground all conveniently located inside the neighborhood. Quick walk to all! Cypress-Fairbanks ISD * Pets case by Case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. Close to 290 &amp;amp; 99!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18507 South Raven Shore Drive have any available units?
18507 South Raven Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18507 South Raven Shore Drive have?
Some of 18507 South Raven Shore Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18507 South Raven Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18507 South Raven Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18507 South Raven Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18507 South Raven Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18507 South Raven Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 18507 South Raven Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18507 South Raven Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18507 South Raven Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18507 South Raven Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18507 South Raven Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 18507 South Raven Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 18507 South Raven Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18507 South Raven Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18507 South Raven Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18507 South Raven Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18507 South Raven Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
