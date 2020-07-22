18507 South Raven Shore Drive

Amenities

This flawless beauty is available immediately and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Located in the prominent Bridgeland master community. Elegant wood flooring and tile grace most of the home, secondary bedrooms have clean, carpeted flooring. Open living area with a tall ceiling &amp; gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite top, stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features large windows emitting natural sunlight. Elegant touches in entire home, ceiling fans in all bedrooms! Community features a swimming pool, exercise room, jogging trails, dog park and many playground all conveniently located inside the neighborhood. Quick walk to all! Cypress-Fairbanks ISD * Pets case by Case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. Close to 290 &amp; 99!