18155 Williams Elm Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:45 PM

18155 Williams Elm Drive

18155 Williams Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18155 Williams Elm Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Fabulous one story home sits on a corner cul-de-sac lot surrounded by greenbelts, within walking distance to the wonderful Bridgeland pool, tennis courts and one of the 2 workout centers. A great floor plan with an island kitchen open to the family room with gas log fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a media room and a study! Kitchen has granite countertops and maple cabinetry. The stainless refrigerator, washer & dryer to remain along with the freezer & fridge in garage! Front and rear covered patios. This home is currently tenant occupied. Upon move-out the house and carpets will be professionally cleaned. Due to Covid... face masks are required upon entering. Sanitizer and wipes will be by the front door. Please use wipes when opening anything...thank you for your consideration. This is a great home in a wonderful location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18155 Williams Elm Drive have any available units?
18155 Williams Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18155 Williams Elm Drive have?
Some of 18155 Williams Elm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18155 Williams Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18155 Williams Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18155 Williams Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18155 Williams Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 18155 Williams Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18155 Williams Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 18155 Williams Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18155 Williams Elm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18155 Williams Elm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18155 Williams Elm Drive has a pool.
Does 18155 Williams Elm Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 18155 Williams Elm Drive has accessible units.
Does 18155 Williams Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18155 Williams Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18155 Williams Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18155 Williams Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
