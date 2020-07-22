18155 Williams Elm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Fabulous one story home sits on a corner cul-de-sac lot surrounded by greenbelts, within walking distance to the wonderful Bridgeland pool, tennis courts and one of the 2 workout centers. A great floor plan with an island kitchen open to the family room with gas log fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a media room and a study! Kitchen has granite countertops and maple cabinetry. The stainless refrigerator, washer & dryer to remain along with the freezer & fridge in garage! Front and rear covered patios. This home is currently tenant occupied. Upon move-out the house and carpets will be professionally cleaned. Due to Covid... face masks are required upon entering. Sanitizer and wipes will be by the front door. Please use wipes when opening anything...thank you for your consideration. This is a great home in a wonderful location!