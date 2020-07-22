All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
17808 Paddle Wheel Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:29 AM

17808 Paddle Wheel Dr

17808 Paddle Wheel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17808 Paddle Wheel Drive, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
17808 Paddle Wheel Dr Available 05/15/19 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1900
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: dishwasher, disposal

Extras: WOW!! Check out this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! This property is located in a well establish neighborhood in Klein school district. This property offers kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space and opens up to great sized living area,spacious bedrooms double vanity in bathroom, and a cute balcony, all priced to lease fast! Apply now!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3964346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr have any available units?
17808 Paddle Wheel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17808 Paddle Wheel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr offer parking?
No, 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr have a pool?
No, 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr have accessible units?
No, 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17808 Paddle Wheel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St
Houston, TX 77077
Heights West End
4020 Koehler St
Houston, TX 77007
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine