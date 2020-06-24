17622 Autumn Hills

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED! Darling home in an established neighborhood with open floor plan. The spacious living room has a beautiful wood burning brick fireplace and vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen boasts ceramic tile plank flooring and overlooks the the family room. The master bedroom has a stand up shower and the hall bath has been recently renovated with a brand new vanity, tub, and tile enclosure! The large backyard perfect for entertaining. Recent interior painting makes this home ready for immediate move-in. Easy access to Hwy 6, Hwy 290, and Grand Pkwy, as well as numerous restaurants and retail shops. Come view this home today, it won\'t last long!



