17622 Autumn Hills

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e8b2350d6 ----
NEWLY RENOVATED! Darling home in an established neighborhood with open floor plan. The spacious living room has a beautiful wood burning brick fireplace and vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen boasts ceramic tile plank flooring and overlooks the the family room. The master bedroom has a stand up shower and the hall bath has been recently renovated with a brand new vanity, tub, and tile enclosure! The large backyard perfect for entertaining. Recent interior painting makes this home ready for immediate move-in. Easy access to Hwy 6, Hwy 290, and Grand Pkwy, as well as numerous restaurants and retail shops. Come view this home today, it won\'t last long!
12 months
2 Car Garage
Back Yard
Blinds
Carpet
Central Air
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Disposal
Fence
Laminate Flooring
One Fireplace
Oven
Possible With Approval
Range
W/D Hookups Only
Washer / Dryer Hookups