All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 17622 Autumn Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
17622 Autumn Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17622 Autumn Hills

17622 Autumn Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17622 Autumn Hills Drive, Harris County, TX 77084

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e8b2350d6 ----
NEWLY RENOVATED! Darling home in an established neighborhood with open floor plan. The spacious living room has a beautiful wood burning brick fireplace and vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen boasts ceramic tile plank flooring and overlooks the the family room. The master bedroom has a stand up shower and the hall bath has been recently renovated with a brand new vanity, tub, and tile enclosure! The large backyard perfect for entertaining. Recent interior painting makes this home ready for immediate move-in. Easy access to Hwy 6, Hwy 290, and Grand Pkwy, as well as numerous restaurants and retail shops. Come view this home today, it won\'t last long!

12 months

2 Car Garage
Back Yard
Blinds
Carpet
Central Air
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Disposal
Fence
Laminate Flooring
One Fireplace
Oven
Possible With Approval
Range
W/D Hookups Only
Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17622 Autumn Hills have any available units?
17622 Autumn Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17622 Autumn Hills have?
Some of 17622 Autumn Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17622 Autumn Hills currently offering any rent specials?
17622 Autumn Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17622 Autumn Hills pet-friendly?
No, 17622 Autumn Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17622 Autumn Hills offer parking?
Yes, 17622 Autumn Hills offers parking.
Does 17622 Autumn Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17622 Autumn Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17622 Autumn Hills have a pool?
No, 17622 Autumn Hills does not have a pool.
Does 17622 Autumn Hills have accessible units?
No, 17622 Autumn Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 17622 Autumn Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 17622 Autumn Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17622 Autumn Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17622 Autumn Hills has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine