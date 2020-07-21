All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 17483 West nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
17483 West nd Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

17483 West nd Street

17483 West Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17483 West Road, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
This detached guesthouse is located minutes from I35 and Mopac and downtown, yet is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. It is walking distance to Central Market, many coffee shops and pubs. Quite literally the perfect location.

The guesthouse is on top of a vacant garage giving you the view of large old oak trees out the wooden planation shuttered windows. This guesthouse was fully remodeled a year ago with a very nice finishout. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete the look with the 1940 original restored hardwood floors. The full kitchen is stocked with all the essentials and much more! Furnishings are all brand new and simple, modern. Enjoy your own small balcony with two chairs and a table, as well as a small fenced private yard.
Additional features:
-Your own full size washer and dryer in garage below plus some storage space.
-Fold out memory foam queen sleeper sofa
-Your own private mailing address and private mailbox is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17483 West nd Street have any available units?
17483 West nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17483 West nd Street have?
Some of 17483 West nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17483 West nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
17483 West nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17483 West nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 17483 West nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17483 West nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 17483 West nd Street offers parking.
Does 17483 West nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17483 West nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17483 West nd Street have a pool?
No, 17483 West nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 17483 West nd Street have accessible units?
No, 17483 West nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17483 West nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17483 West nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17483 West nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17483 West nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77081

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine