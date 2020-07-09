All apartments in Harris County
17310 Sparrow Way Ct
17310 Sparrow Way Ct

17310 Sparrow Way Court · No Longer Available
17310 Sparrow Way Court, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3/2.5 ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED IN CY-FAIR ISD! - Newmark home on cul-de-sac street in Sheffield Estates! This gem features tile floors and wood laminate throughout. Formal dining, study w/ French doors, high ceilings, and sprinkler system. The large family room has a fireplace and an open concept to the kitchen. Kitchen boasts Corian countertops ,tile backsplash, gas range and the refrigerator stays! Master bath has double sinks, jacuzzi tub,and stand up with separate shower. The secondary rooms are nice sized and feature plenty of natural lighting. The spare bath features a shower/tub combo. Enjoy the patio and large backyard with plenty of room for relaxing and fun! Washer and dryer are also included!

(RLNE4587240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17310 Sparrow Way Ct have any available units?
17310 Sparrow Way Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17310 Sparrow Way Ct have?
Some of 17310 Sparrow Way Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17310 Sparrow Way Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17310 Sparrow Way Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17310 Sparrow Way Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 17310 Sparrow Way Ct is pet friendly.
Does 17310 Sparrow Way Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17310 Sparrow Way Ct offers parking.
Does 17310 Sparrow Way Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17310 Sparrow Way Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17310 Sparrow Way Ct have a pool?
Yes, 17310 Sparrow Way Ct has a pool.
Does 17310 Sparrow Way Ct have accessible units?
No, 17310 Sparrow Way Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17310 Sparrow Way Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 17310 Sparrow Way Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17310 Sparrow Way Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17310 Sparrow Way Ct has units with air conditioning.
