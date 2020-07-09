17310 Sparrow Way Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3/2.5 ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED IN CY-FAIR ISD! - Newmark home on cul-de-sac street in Sheffield Estates! This gem features tile floors and wood laminate throughout. Formal dining, study w/ French doors, high ceilings, and sprinkler system. The large family room has a fireplace and an open concept to the kitchen. Kitchen boasts Corian countertops ,tile backsplash, gas range and the refrigerator stays! Master bath has double sinks, jacuzzi tub,and stand up with separate shower. The secondary rooms are nice sized and feature plenty of natural lighting. The spare bath features a shower/tub combo. Enjoy the patio and large backyard with plenty of room for relaxing and fun! Washer and dryer are also included!



(RLNE4587240)