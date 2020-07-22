16510 Mesa Point Drive

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1358057?source=marketing
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1695
Security Deposit: $1495
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2299
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator Washer, and Dryer
Extras: HEY! Check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the sought out Stone Gate community. It has a cozy living room featuring a lovely fireplace to warm up cold days. The kitchen, which comes with stainless steel appliances, has also plenty of cabinets and counter space, a cute island and pantry!. The three bedrooms are spacious and they come with carpet floors and ceiling fans. There's also a large and spacious game room that can also be used as a bedroom, Gorgeous wood floors in both the living room and dining room. And let's not forget about the covered patio perfect for summer entertaining! Located in a gated golf course community. Don't wait... APPLY NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.