16510 Mesa Point Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge game room online portal

SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1695

Security Deposit: $1495

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2299

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator Washer, and Dryer



Extras: HEY! Check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the sought out Stone Gate community. It has a cozy living room featuring a lovely fireplace to warm up cold days. The kitchen, which comes with stainless steel appliances, has also plenty of cabinets and counter space, a cute island and pantry!. The three bedrooms are spacious and they come with carpet floors and ceiling fans. There's also a large and spacious game room that can also be used as a bedroom, Gorgeous wood floors in both the living room and dining room. And let's not forget about the covered patio perfect for summer entertaining! Located in a gated golf course community. Don't wait... APPLY NOW!



