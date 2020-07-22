All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 16510 Mesa Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16510 Mesa Point Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:44 AM

16510 Mesa Point Drive

16510 Mesa Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16510 Mesa Point Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
game room
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1358057?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1695
Security Deposit: $1495
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2299
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator Washer, and Dryer

Extras: HEY! Check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the sought out Stone Gate community. It has a cozy living room featuring a lovely fireplace to warm up cold days. The kitchen, which comes with stainless steel appliances, has also plenty of cabinets and counter space, a cute island and pantry!. The three bedrooms are spacious and they come with carpet floors and ceiling fans. There's also a large and spacious game room that can also be used as a bedroom, Gorgeous wood floors in both the living room and dining room. And let's not forget about the covered patio perfect for summer entertaining! Located in a gated golf course community. Don't wait... APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16510 Mesa Point Drive have any available units?
16510 Mesa Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16510 Mesa Point Drive have?
Some of 16510 Mesa Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16510 Mesa Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16510 Mesa Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16510 Mesa Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16510 Mesa Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16510 Mesa Point Drive offer parking?
No, 16510 Mesa Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16510 Mesa Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16510 Mesa Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16510 Mesa Point Drive have a pool?
No, 16510 Mesa Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16510 Mesa Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 16510 Mesa Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16510 Mesa Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16510 Mesa Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16510 Mesa Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16510 Mesa Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77092
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Tuscany Villas Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine