All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 16307 Luzerne #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16307 Luzerne #B
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

16307 Luzerne #B

16307 Luzerne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16307 Luzerne Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
media room
At Aspen Forest Apartment Homes we pride ourselves in making you feel at home! Not just because of our fabulous Onsite Property Management and Maintenance Staff, but we offer you things you just can't find anywhere else, like:

Private Yards
Private Community Park
Fireplace in every unit
Assigned parking in front of your building
And much more!

Surrounded by wooded areas, our location satisfies your desire for peace and quiet, yet we are close to the conveniences of Willowbrook Mall, The Vintage Shopping Center, Wal-Mart, HEB, Santikos Movie Theatre and the new Tomball Tollway – which can take you anywhere you wanna go – fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16307 Luzerne #B have any available units?
16307 Luzerne #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 16307 Luzerne #B currently offering any rent specials?
16307 Luzerne #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16307 Luzerne #B pet-friendly?
No, 16307 Luzerne #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16307 Luzerne #B offer parking?
Yes, 16307 Luzerne #B offers parking.
Does 16307 Luzerne #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16307 Luzerne #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16307 Luzerne #B have a pool?
No, 16307 Luzerne #B does not have a pool.
Does 16307 Luzerne #B have accessible units?
No, 16307 Luzerne #B does not have accessible units.
Does 16307 Luzerne #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 16307 Luzerne #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16307 Luzerne #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 16307 Luzerne #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77396
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920
Tomball, TX 77375
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine