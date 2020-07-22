All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
1620 W Riverside Dr
Last updated July 14 2019 at 9:28 AM

1620 W Riverside Dr

1620 West Road · No Longer Available
Location

1620 West Road, Harris County, TX 77086

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/14/19 East Riverside - Property Id: 114052

Lady Bird Lake Living! Just minutes from outstanding restaurants, eclectic shopping, and energetic nightlife. Leisure activities are just steps away with direct access to the lake and the hike and bike trails making Austin metro apartments perfect for nature lovers and city dwellers alike. Also nearby our Central East Austin apartments are the offices of major employers in downtown as well as many universities including UT, The Art Institute, St. Edward's University, and more. Our residents enjoy exceptional amenities that include two courtyard swimming pools; fitness zone; social hub; java stop; cyber zone business center with conference room; rooftop deck; hike and bike trail; and boat docks. We have over 15,000 square feet of on-site retail and restaurants, private resident parking and scenic city and lake views. Two Months FREE on select units. Reply now to schedule a tour. Units rent quickly!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/114052p
Property Id 114052

(RLNE5025733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have any available units?
1620 W Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1620 W Riverside Dr have?
Some of 1620 W Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 W Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1620 W Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 W Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1620 W Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 W Riverside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 W Riverside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 W Riverside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
