Harris County, TX
15430 Redbud Dale Court
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:01 AM

15430 Redbud Dale Court

15430 Redbud Dale Court · No Longer Available
Location

15430 Redbud Dale Court, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming 4 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage 1 story home in an over sizes lot, cul-de-sac and no back neighbors. This home has it all! Here are just a few of the numerous features that set this home apart from all the others: open floorplan, sprinkler system, recently upgraded 7' privacy fence, radiant barrier, solar screens, upgraded flooring, upgraded light fixtures, high end refrigerator, over-sized utility room with washer and dryer included. Small beverage refrigerator in garage included. Within walking distance to the neighborhood pool, splash pad, playground, and ponds. This home wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15430 Redbud Dale Court have any available units?
15430 Redbud Dale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 15430 Redbud Dale Court have?
Some of 15430 Redbud Dale Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15430 Redbud Dale Court currently offering any rent specials?
15430 Redbud Dale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15430 Redbud Dale Court pet-friendly?
No, 15430 Redbud Dale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 15430 Redbud Dale Court offer parking?
Yes, 15430 Redbud Dale Court offers parking.
Does 15430 Redbud Dale Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15430 Redbud Dale Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15430 Redbud Dale Court have a pool?
Yes, 15430 Redbud Dale Court has a pool.
Does 15430 Redbud Dale Court have accessible units?
No, 15430 Redbud Dale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15430 Redbud Dale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15430 Redbud Dale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15430 Redbud Dale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15430 Redbud Dale Court does not have units with air conditioning.
