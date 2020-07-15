15430 Redbud Dale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Charming 4 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage 1 story home in an over sizes lot, cul-de-sac and no back neighbors. This home has it all! Here are just a few of the numerous features that set this home apart from all the others: open floorplan, sprinkler system, recently upgraded 7' privacy fence, radiant barrier, solar screens, upgraded flooring, upgraded light fixtures, high end refrigerator, over-sized utility room with washer and dryer included. Small beverage refrigerator in garage included. Within walking distance to the neighborhood pool, splash pad, playground, and ponds. This home wont last!